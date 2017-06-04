Firefighters quickly halt spread of vegetation fire off Railroad Avenue | TheUnion.com

Authorities responded Sunday afternoon to a vegetation fire off Railroad Avenue, quickly stopping the blaze's growth before cutting off its fuel source.

The fire, near Idaho Maryland Road and Highway 49, started around 1:30 p.m. Firefighters descended on the blaze, which encompassed an area of heavy brush and grass just below Hills Flat Lumber.

"We've controlled the forward progress," said Josh Sunde, battalion chief with the Nevada County Consolidated Fire District.

No one was injured and no buildings damaged, Sunde added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, though Sunde said a transient camp was in the area.

The fire — moving east, up a small slope toward Railroad Avenue — grew to about an acre before firefighters stopped its progression, Sunde said.

"It's a nice, wide road," he added, noting the streets that act as fire breaks surrounding the blaze.

Firefighters shifted toward controlling the fire after stopping its growth. They used rakes to create dirt barriers between the fire and unburned vegetation, the battalion chief said.

Sunde estimated it would take several hours before the fire was completely contained.

