Fired Forest Lake principal rejects school’s accusations | TheUnion.com

Lisa Zea, who was fired on March 31 after five years as high school principal at Forest Lake Christian School, sent emails to both parents and administrators after refusing to resign.

In her email to administrators, Zea challenged the details of the accusation she had altered student records and expressed disappointment board Chairman Phil Sparling and board member Dave Wickstrom did not show up to two important meetings.

Zea was put on administrative leave in a meeting with administrators on March 17, two days after the school had requested student re-enrollments. She was fired in a meeting with administrators two weeks later.

In her email, Zea claimed the administration's accusations lacked details and evidence. She also expressed frustration with how the firing was handled.

"Further fueling my dismay was that a prepared termination letter was presented, without regards to any explanation I may have had, signaling that a decision had already been made and that you expected me to admit my guilt. …

"I was given the option to either be terminated immediately for cause as defined by your allegations, or agree to a mutually approved letter of immediate resignation in which I would admit wrongdoing, apologize, or some iteration of both, and move on. … I am wholly unwilling to except any offer of resignation."

Three days after Zea's firing, the school sent a letter to parents explaining the principal was let go for directing personnel to alter student transcripts. According to parent Jo Menary, Zea had been placed on administrative leave seven days before parents were notified.

Asked for comment on Zea's termination, superintendent Andrew Ricabal, high school Assistant Principal Charity Chilton and Sparling did not return emails or, in Ricabal and Chilton's cases, phone calls. Julie Moskus, Forest Lake Christian's director of education, responded via email:

"We appreciate that you published the letter from the FLCS Board of Directors in your article published on April 13. The letter is our public response to this matter and we have no additional comments."

Zea shared her email to administrators with student parents and also included a goodbye.

"It is with great sadness that I have been put in a position of having to resign or be fired by the Board and Administration of Forest Lake Christian," she wrote.

ULTERIOR MOTIVES?

Zea believes the transcript controversy is manufactured and the school wanted her out of the picture for other reasons.

"There were some questions that I had, and I was pulled out as a part of that process … there were just some things, I don't know if they were nervous that I was going to be asking questions," Zea said.

One of those reasons touched on in the email was the accreditation process. Zea claimed Moskus' ongoing health problems and other factors caused her to miss last year's deadlines, forcing the school to seek — and be granted — a one-year extension from the ACSI, the Association of Christian Schools International.

Zea found this year's accreditation process less than satisfactory.

"The recent accreditation report sent to parents appears to have been completely silent on the current concerns from teachers, students and parents about any of these allegations or the general direction of the school administration," she wrote. "Furthermore, the at-large meeting originally planned for all parents to hear from the accreditation team and ask questions was held, but only with parents selected by the administration.

"Preparation and execution of the accreditation was wrought with lack of transparency, accountability, vulnerability and weakness," Zea wrote. "It is a red herring to suggest that the circumstances surrounding the accusations you have made were singularly tantamount to a possible failed accreditation."

