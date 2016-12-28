Fire destroys Tahoe ski resort lodge | TheUnion.com

An early morning fire claimed Homewood Mountain Resort’s South Lodge on Wednesday.

The resort will remain closed until further notice following a structure fire that sparked during the early morning hours Wednesday at the ski resort, according to a statement from Homewood General Manager Kevin Mitchell.

The South Lodge was primarily used as restaurant and administration offices.

According to the resort, updates related to resort operations will be posted on Homewood’s website at http://www.skihomewood.com

According to North Tahoe Firefighters, crews are foaming the building in an effort to contain flare-ups; further, operations are in overhaul stage, one of the final stages of fire suppression.

“We’ve progressively fought fire for the last few hours,” NTFPD Battalion Chief Steve McNamara said in a statement. “It’s been a difficult building due to the size and volume and loading inside of structure.”

No one was hurt in the fire, and no one was on site at the time of the incident.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.

In all, Meeks Bay Fire, North Lake Tahoe Fire, Truckee Fire, Squaw Valley Fire, South Lake Tahoe, Lake Valley Fire, and the Placer County Sheriff Office assisted in fighting the fire and clean-up.

UPDATE: 9:10 a.m. Wednesday:

Homewood Mountain Resort issued a press release at 9:04 a.m. Wednesday, by way of JVP Communications, about the incident.

“Homewood will be closed today due to the fire and efforts that are still underway by the North Tahoe Fire Protection District,” General Manager Kevin Mitchell said in the release. “On behalf of our team, I would like to thank North Tahoe Fire and the other coordinating agencies that responded so quickly to the call. We apologize for the inconvenience to our guests, and are working hard to resume operations as quickly as possible.”

According to the resort, updates related to resort operations will be posted on Homewood's website at http://www.skihomewood.com, or you may contact Guest Services at 530-525-2992.

UPDATE: 8:20 a.m. Wednesday:

Missy Frey, Marketing Director at Homewood Mountain Resort, said the ski area will be closed Wednesday, but the plan is to reopen the mountain for skiing on Thursday.

“That’s the plan,” she told the Sierra Sun, adding that no one was on site at the time of the fire.

Earlier reports indicated the West Shore ski area would be shut down until further notice.

Frey said the resort is working on issuing a press release Wednesday morning about the incident to provide further details.

The Sun will update this story as details become available.

Earlier report:

According to a Facebook post from the North Tahoe Fire Protection District, crews responded at 3:02 a.m. to a “heavily involved structure fire” at Homewood’s South Lodge.

Further resources were ordered from North Lake Tahoe and Truckee Fire protection districts and the Squaw Valley Fire Department, according to the post.

“No injuries have been reported, and fire suppression efforts managed to keep the fire isolated to a single structure,” fire officials said.

No one was on site at the time of the fire, Missy Frey, Marketing Director at Homewood Mountain Resort, told the Sierra Sun.

The South Lodge houses resort administration offices, as well as the Southwest Grill and Fireplace Tavern dining areas.

As of about 7 a.m. Wednesday, crews were still working to knock down the dire, and several resources and engines remained on scene.

While Highway 89 is open, officials urge travelers to be cautious due to icy conditions this morning throughout the Truckee-Tahoe region.

Tahoe Ski Bowl Way is closed as of Wednesday morning.