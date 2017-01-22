Fire destroys Nevada City log cabin | TheUnion.com

A log cabin-style house on Vee Court and North Bloomfield Road in Nevada City was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

There’s no known cause at this time.

“It’s still under investigation,” Nevada County Consolidated Fire District Battalion Chief Josh Sunde said. ”It’s a total loss, so it’s hard to find out. Our prevention officer Terry McMahan will do the investigation and see what he comes up with.”

The fire took about 75 minutes to knock down and another two-and-a-half hours to extinguish. All effort to put it out took place from the exterior because of the extent of the fire and structural damage.

“The house was fully involved when we got there,” Sunde said. “Those log cabins burn really hot and for a really long time.”

Nobody was in the residence at the time of the fire. McMahan has made contact with both the owner and the tenant.

“He’s going to meet up with the property owner later (Sunday) and go through the house with him,” Sunde said.

The fire was contained to the property and did not spread to the adjacent wildland.

Nevada County Consolidated Battalion 2, Engine 84, Prevention 1, Engine 5464, Engine 2, Engine 86 and Water Tender 88 were all called to the scene, where they were joined by outside agencies Ophir Hill Fire, Penn Valley Fire and Cal Fire.

