Fire damage averted in Grass Valley restaurant | TheUnion.com

Nevada County consolidated firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday morning at Penny’s Diner on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley.

Units arrived to find a small grease fire had been extinguished by workers with a fire extinguisher. No damage to the business was reported and firefighters used fans to air out the business.

A notification was extended to the health department, which is standard procedure when an extinguishing agent is used.