Fire damage averted in Grass Valley restaurant | TheUnion.com

Fire damage averted in Grass Valley restaurant
December 26, 2016
Nevada County consolidated firefighters responded to reports of a kitchen fire at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday morning at Penny’s Diner on the 2000 block of Nevada City Highway in Grass Valley.
Units arrived to find a small grease fire had been extinguished by workers with a fire extinguisher. No damage to the business was reported and firefighters used fans to air out the business.
A notification was extended to the health department, which is standard procedure when an extinguishing agent is used.
Stories You May Be Interested In
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- 30 inches of rain and counting; snow levels dropping
- Not into skiing? Here are six fun winter activities in Tahoe that don’t involve hitting the slopes
- Fire damage averted in Grass Valley restaurant
- Nevada Union graduate adjusts to life teaching in Southeast Asia
- Nevada County police blotter: Caller reports ‘they are trying to sell her’