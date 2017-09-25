Final environmental report for Dollar General project now available

The final environmental impact report for the Dollar General project is now available for public review.

The report, consisting of Volume I and Volume II, lists potential issues with the three sites and how, if possible, they can be remedied.

Issues include aesthetics, lighting and traffic at the 10166 Alta Sierra Drive, 17652 Penn Valley Drive and 12345 Rough and Ready Highway sites.

The public now has the chance to review the document and comment on it, said Tyler Barrington, principal planner with the Nevada County Planning Department.

"People can write comments up to the day of," Barrington said.

No meeting has yet been scheduled for that day, when the Planning Commission will vote on whether to accept the environmental report and approve the three sites. It's expected before the year ends.

People can email their comments to tyler.barrington@co.nevada.ca.us or mail them to the Planning Commission, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City, CA, 95959.