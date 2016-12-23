Fifth grader’s bake sale raises $1,000-plus for Kyle Foundation | TheUnion.com

Give Elizabeth Duncan a gift card and its bound to end up in someone else’s hands.

That’s just the way the Forest Lake Christian School fifth-grader thinks. Charity is in her heart.

Duncan recently organized a bake sale for the school, setting a goal of $1,000 for the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation as part of the school’s annual Veteran’s Celebration Assembly.

She succeeded, raising $1,018.46.

EMPOWERING KIDS

Betsy Duncan, a 13-year education veteran who teaches the TK-6 program at Forest Lake, said her daughter’s project fit right in with the school’s approach.

“Our parenting philosophy and our school philosophy is empowering kids to do what they can do,” she said. “Kids are so capable. It’s just about giving them the opportunity. She did the whole thing.”

“I wanted to raise money to help people and make the world a better place,” Elizabeth Duncan said. “I love cooking and so I wanted to do something I could relate to.”

Duncan raised $1,000.25 last year in a bake sale for her church, and her goal this time around was to up the stakes. “I wanted to beat last year, so I was like, ‘Yes!’” she said, pumping her fist.

The process started with Duncan approaching principal Andrew Ricabal, who embraced the idea. Duncan organized every aspect of the project, creating fliers and encouraging students to bring something to sell. She offered a prize to the student who brought the most treats.

The response was overwhelming. Friends — particularly Emma LaRocca, Emma Wood, Grace Boeger and Kaitlyn Kennedy — helped immensely.

FREE TO VETS

The bake sale, which took place on Nov. 9-10, was a part of a veteran’s celebration. It was an open bid, meaning customers paid whatever they wanted for the baked goods. One person paid $60 for a large stack of cookies.

Veterans, if they chose, could take anything for free.

“During the (event), the (Nevada Union) High School students had all the veterans stand up and gave them an appreciation pin,” Betsy Duncan said. “That was their free ticket. If they wore the pin, they got free goods from the bake sale.”

Many paid anyway. “There were three or four who got free treats and another five or six who paid,” Elizabeth Duncan said.

“There were quite a few veterans there,” Betsy Duncan said. “Lots of grandpas.”

HEAVY PARTICIPATION

The involvement of Elizabeth Duncan’s peers was remarkable.

“Every child in the school brought something,” Betsy Duncan said.

The contributions eased Elizabeth Duncan’s worries. She feared there wouldn’t be enough baked goods to go around. It turned out despite the high volume sold, there were plenty of good treats for people to take home.

“I was actually worried that there wouldn’t be enough treats, but there were too many,” she said. “We were like, ‘Take it!’

THE FOUNDATION

The Chris Kyle Frog Foundation is dedicated to providing experiences that strengthen military and first responder marriages and families in honor of Kyle, the late Navy Seal veteran and sniper. He was the subject of the film “American Sniper.”

“What they do is awesome,” Elizabeth Duncan said. “They help veterans and their families when they come back from war. They help them with post-traumatic stress. They help them get back to daily (life). I really liked that.”

The Forest Lake Christian School story caught the eye of the Chris Kyle Foundation, which has featured the story on its website.

