Feedback sought for ParkEasy Nevada City plan | TheUnion.com

About 20 Nevada City residents made their thoughts known regarding the proposed ParkEasy Nevada City plans during Wednesday night’s workshop at City Hall.

The plan would essentially bring an additional 214 parking spaces to 14 different locations throughout the city over the course of the next four years.

City engineers and planners used the feedback from the workshop to continue forming the plan that is still in it’s conceptual phase.

Ideas from city staff, which included implementation of angle parking and adding on to existing parking lots, were widely accepted from those in attendance. Folks also provided some ideas of their own.

“What about decking the freeway where the Broad Street crossing is?” rural Nevada City’s Al Bulf suggested, later adding that he’d also like to see the trolley system brought back and connected with neighboring Grass Valley.

“It’s better than rearranging the spaces,” Bulf said.

Not all of the ideas at the workshop were as imaginative as Bulf’s, though. Most comments from the public centered around concerns relating to traffic, pedestrian use, ADA accessibility and creation of parking spaces that may lead to folks overstaying in residential zones.

An area of city-owned property at Sacramento and Clark Streets that had been suggested for creation of 40 parking spaces was identified by neighbors as an area where transients already camp and could continue that use even when parking is implemented there.

“I’m already cleaning up stuff from transients down there,” said Bob Eitel, owner of Gold Creek Bed and Breakfast, though he was ultimately in favor of the lot.

Plans show this lot would be connected with the downtown district by a footbridge constructed out of the old Maybert Bridge, which came from the Nevada County community of Washington and was donated to the city.

“This could be a good city staff lot where we can encourage more walking and alleviate more parking downtown,” City Manager Mark Prestwich added.

Mill and Spring Street resident Gavin Healy brought up concerns regarding commercial truck deliveries along Spring Street and stated that constricting the street further with angle parking may mean more delivery refusals from truck drivers.

“I have a business that I sometimes get deliveries to at my house site and I’ve experienced that a lot,” Healy said. “Often times they say they will send it back.”

Increased signage for a truck route was a suggested solution to that problem.

“I think we’re getting some good feedback that will help with the decisions,” City Engineer Bryan McAlister said following the workshop. “I see a lot of things people like and it’s helpful. I hope to see more input from people at the planning commission meeting and city council.”

The planning commission is scheduled to see the ParkEasy item at their Feb. 16 meeting and the city council will see the item tentatively scheduled for sometime in March.

Folks can still forward their thoughts to the staff at Nevada City Hall.

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.