Family looks for resolution in disappearance of Rickie Lynn Abel, Jordan Rose | TheUnion.com

The mother of Rickie Lynn Abel knows her daughter would have called her.

Now, over a month since her disappearance after a high-speed chase, Abel’s family fears the worst.

Authorities say that Abel, along with Jordan Alexander Rose, fled from officers on Nov. 25 after deputies tried to stop their vehicle. They stopped pursuit when the suspects, driving east on Highway 20, crossed the center line. Their vehicle was found days later in the White Cloud Campground area.

“I want my daughter found,” Sammi Abel said. “If she was alive, she would have called me by now.”

Mary Dixon, Rickie Lynn’s sister, said her sibling didn’t want to be in the vehicle when it fled from authorities. Dixon wants law enforcement to continue to search for the pair.

Authorities searched for about five hours the week after the chase. They declined to use Search and Rescue volunteers, calling it dangerous.

“If she’s gone, she deserves a memorial service,” Dixon said. “It’s time to resolve it.”

Sheriff’s Capt. Paul Schmidt said authorities would resume the search if they received any new information.

“We have no leads on a 360-degree, about 50-square-mile search area,” he said.

Barring any new evidence, authorities will continue the search once the weather improves. That’s expected around March or April.

“If new evidence arises, it’s going to be sooner,” Schmidt said of the search.

