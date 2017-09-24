Fall colors making their appearance in Nevada County
September 24, 2017
The trees surrounding Lions Lake at the Nevada County fairgrounds got the memo that fall has officially arrived, changing colors with the recent change in temperature and amount of sunlight. The Autumn equinox was Friday where the length of daylight and night was equal.
