‘Fake news’ event will feature panelists from Snopes, Nevada County Scooper
September 1, 2017
Know & Go
What: Fake news panel
Where: Multipurpose Center at Sierra College, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley
When: 7 p.m. Tuesday
The phrase "fake news" has leapt onto headlines this year, taking center stage in the nation's consciousness.
That development led the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County to schedule a panel on the subject in an attempt to separate real news from fiction.
The fake news panel is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Sierra College Multipurpose Center, 250 Sierra College Drive, Grass Valley. It will feature Brooke Binkowski, managing editor of http://www.snopes.com, and a representative of the Nevada County Scooper known as Randall Finkelstein.
The league is asking for a $5 donation from all attendees.
"The conversation swirling around America right now has brought us this new term — fake news," said Joey Jordan, a member of the Western Nevada County League of Women Voters and the Tuesday event's producer.
The panelists in a moderated discussion will talk about fake news, how to identify it, separate it from satire and verify news sources.
Parking is $3. Attendees can buy their passes from a kiosk on Robert Ross Way, once turning from Sierra College Drive.
Drivers should park in Lots 5 or 6, which are closest to the Multipurpose Center in the northeast part of campus.
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
