Fair game: Contests, activities offered for attendees throughout Nevada County Fair | TheUnion.com

At the Nevada County Fair, which opens Wednesday, there are exciting contests and activities happening each day.

New this year is the Bubble Gum Blow Off at 3:30-4:30 p.m. Friday. The biggest bubble in each category will earn the biggest prizes, and bubble gum blowers of all ages are invited to join the fun. Also new is the Frozen T-Shirt Challenge on Thursday and Sunday, from 3-4:30 p.m. Shirts are doused with water, scrunched and frozen; the object is to be the first to thaw the T-shirt and successfully fit head and arms into the shirt. Entrants receive a free T-shirt.

With the "Sea You at the Fair!" theme, there will be fun activities like the Pool Noodle Sea Life, where fair-goers turn pool noodle pieces into floating sail boats and other seafaring critters on Thursday and Friday, from 2-3 p.m.; Egg Carton Sea Creatures on Wednesday and Thursday, from 1-2 p.m.; and Fun in the Sun Kids Games featuring pool noodle games, beach ball hockey and turtle relays on Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday, from noon-1 p.m.

A returning favorite this year is the Jell-O Eatin' Contest 3:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Be the first to finish a bowl of Jell-O and whipped cream without using your hands. Also returning this year is the Live Art Battle on Saturday from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Artists of all ages will have 20 minutes to create a painting, and then the audience will vote for their favorite. All supplies provided. Entry forms are available online or at the Fair Office.

Love creating with Duct Tape? Don't miss the Duct Tape Art Challenge. Kids and adults will have 30 minutes to create an item or thing. Some tape will be available for use; however, if your project requires specific colors/patterns or supplies, please provide. The kids contest is 1 p.m. Sunday, with adults follwowing at 1:45 p.m.

Also featured will be Seafaring Squash Mobile Races at noon Friday, "Minute to Win It" fun each day from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and karaoke beginning at 8 p.m. each night.

There are no entry forms for these events (except Live Art Battle). Contests may show up 15 minutes early at the Special Events Tent and get ready to play, have lots of fun and win great prizes.

Visit http://www.NevadaCountyFair.com for a complete list of special contests and activities at this year's fair, Aug. 9-13.