Everything adds up for Deer Creek students Ari Funk, Cedar Hignight | TheUnion.com

Ira Keys has been collecting pennies for 62 years.

He didn’t deposit them all at once. Instead, he’s made annual deposits.

In total, the pennies weighed 500 pounds. Those pennies collected interest.

How much money does Ira have? Explain.

S.A.M.E. COMPETITION

That’s all the information Deer Creek fourth graders Ari Funk and Cedar Hignight, both 9, had to work with to try and earn a spot in the Sacramento Area Mathematic Educators Mini-Conference student competition on March 4. The conference is part of the Mathematics Project at Sacramento State.

“It was very open-ended,” their teacher Christy McCracken said.

“They didn’t give them a percentage, they didn’t give them an interest rate. It was just, ‘Would he have been earning more if he’d been depositing over time?’“

McCracken, who’s also the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools math coach and will be attending the conference, had the students work out the problem over an entire school day using erasable markers on a classroom desk. She took photos and submitted their entry via PowerPoint presentation.

“They got very little help from me,” McCracken said. “It was just giving them this problem and letting them go with a little bit of guidance here and there.”

CHALLENGING THE EXCEPTIONAL

The project is part of a bigger picture for the Deer Creek students. Exceptional students often have a difficult time when they’re challenged. They generally work with their peers, and the work comes easy. When they have to really work through a problem, it can be frustrating. Funk and Hignight are both exceptional students. So Deer Creek differentiates its math homework, tailoring it to each student’s level.

“We really want to challenge those high-end students,” Principal Monica Daugherty said.

Every Friday, students work on intense critical thinking math that pushes them for the next week.

“They’ve found they’re not comfortable taking risks because they’ve never had to,” Daugherty said. “Or they’re not comfortable knowing the answer right away and having to chew on it for a week.”

SOLUTION

So how did they solve the problem?

“First, we converted (the 500 pounds) into $816,” Funk said.

”We divided 81,600 pennies by 62 years.”

“We figured out how many pennies he’d deposit per year,” Hignight said. “You put that in for the first year and then you keep adding interest on that for the next nine years. Then we’d add it up and find out how much he had.”

Working on the problem, regardless of whether or not Funk and Hignight are accepted into the competition, clearly served its purpose.

“It’s a lot of fun to find the answer after we worked on it for the whole day,” Funk said.

To contact Staff Writer Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.