Equine exhibition: Annual Draft Horse Classic comes back to Nevada County for its 31st event
September 24, 2017
Grass Valley welcomed back the annual displays of perfectly manicured draft horses to the County fairgrounds arena, where their owners competed for ribbons and plaques in front of the crowds that have been enjoying the equine exhibitions for the past 30 years.
While Clydesdales are likely the best-known type of draft horse as a result of beer advertisements, many other types, including Percheron, Belgians and cross breeds, joined in on the competitions.
Away from the arena, folks enjoyed the Harvest Fair, musical entertainment and the horseshoeing competition, where competitors must forge a horseshoe.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Sierra Nevada snow causes huge, fatal crash
- Grass Valley police: Spray painted, stolen vehicle leads to arrest
- Water and compliance issues bring cannabis advocates, county officials to the table
- Local food producers, Nevada County chefs combine to create culinary fare at Bounty of the County
- Nevada County judge reduces bond for skateboard robbery suspect
Trending Sitewide
- Sierra Nevada snow causes huge, fatal crash
- UPDATE: I-80 re-opened after multi-vehicle wreck, fatality
- Cause of death confirmed for Bridgeport hiker
- Running into trouble: Failed negotiations between canal-side property owner and Banner Mountain group spur lawsuit
- Grass Valley police: Spray painted, stolen vehicle leads to arrest