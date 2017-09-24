Equine exhibition: Annual Draft Horse Classic comes back to Nevada County for its 31st event

Grass Valley welcomed back the annual displays of perfectly manicured draft horses to the County fairgrounds arena, where their owners competed for ribbons and plaques in front of the crowds that have been enjoying the equine exhibitions for the past 30 years.

While Clydesdales are likely the best-known type of draft horse as a result of beer advertisements, many other types, including Percheron, Belgians and cross breeds, joined in on the competitions.

Away from the arena, folks enjoyed the Harvest Fair, musical entertainment and the horseshoeing competition, where competitors must forge a horseshoe.