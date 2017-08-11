Entertainment options nearly endless at Nevada County Fair (VIDEO) | TheUnion.com

Whether it's listening to music from a handful of different stages or participating onstage yourself, the entertainment options at the 2017 Nevada County Fair are plentiful and expanding.

The Bubble Gum Blow Off, a new event this year, brought children and adults onstage to see who could blow the largest Dubble Bubble bubble gum bubble.

Contestants stuffed up to five pieces of gum into their mouths as assistants used official bubble gum calipers to measure the size.

Keeping with the theme of Sea You at the Fair was the seafaring squash mobile races, which were assisted by 2017 Miss California Jillian Smith, who hails from Nevada County.

Contestants in categories young and old spent the night prior attaching wheels to the squashes and decorating them for the pinewood derby-style race.

Prizes for the events incldued gift certificates for Cirinos and a drone, to name few.