End of Summer Bash helps fun Meals on Wheels, senior firewood programs in Nevada County

Flip flops were the attire of desire at Saturday's End of Summer Bash. There was even a basketful of flip flops at the check-in table for guests who arrived "overdressed."

About 175 people attended the third annual fundraiser for Gold Country Community Services, a nonprofit organization that has served elderly Nevada County residents for 40 years. More than $15,000 was raised for Gold Country's signature programs, including Meals on Wheels and firewood deliveries to low-income seniors.

"What you're doing tonight is not just feeding yourself, but feeding 165 Meals on Wheels clients," said Executive Director Sandy "Jake" Jacobson as she addressed the crowd. "You're heating 140 homes. And I'd like to thank the 110 volunteers who make what we do happen."

The weather was balmy and guests were busy visiting, eating, drinking, dancing and taking in the idyllic atmosphere. They romped on a sandy beach created along the Bear River, playing corn hole, ladder ball and croquet. At the water's edge, teams took turns racing radio-controlled boats on a calm, lake-like stretch of the river.

Spirited bidding marked the live auction of a catered dinner, tickets to the Reno Air Races, passes to the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am, and cases of wine donated by a private collector.

The brilliant sunset rivaled the Tivoli lights and garden globes that adorned Rincon del Rio (bend of the river) as owner Carol Young and her family opened their home and hearts for the Bash.

With a "Pig Whisperer" offering encouragement from behind, five young pigs raced around a course as a raucous crowd cheered on their favorites. Guests who chose the winning piglet in each of two races won a bottle of barbecue sauce.

Young explained that the piglets had to be trained how to navigate the race/obstacle course.

"Young pigs love to run," Young said. "It's very social for them. We bribe them with ice cream and Oreos."

As race training progressed in the weeks leading up to the fundraiser, obstacles were added — a new one each day.

"They had to bounce through a wading pool, maneuver around stumps, jump over hay bales, and at the end find the one of several bowls that had their treat inside," said Young.

KNCO Radio Personality Tom Fitzsimmons did the oink-by-oink color announcing during the races.

"Everyone was wondering who was the best racer in the mud," said Fitzsimmons. "It turns out, they were all mudders!"

The End of Summer Bash was the brainchild of Jacobson.

"The Bash got its beginning from an experience I had once upon a time in Key West, Florida," Jacobson said. "Every evening in Key West, people stop whatever they're doing and walk down to the pier to admire and celebrate the sunset. Similar to the celebration in Key West, our event includes waterfront scenery with a beverage in hand. My hope is that everyone who attended the End of Summer Bash went away relaxed and reminded of their playful spirit."

As Jacobson said in her remarks to the crowd, the money raised will help Gold Country Community Services deliver an average of 165 Meals on Wheels each day — 45,000 nutritious meals each year. Annually, the program helps feed more than 400 seniors because many enroll for two to three months while recovering from surgery, a medical set-back, or other issue. There is a waiting list for the program of 10 seniors.

On average, the Senior Firewood Program's goal is to serve at least 140 clients each year, but the number varies based on the volume of wood that can be split and delivered.

"Thanks to the Bark Beetles, there is more supply than we can manage," said Jacobson. "It looks like we can help everyone. Our big 'Delivery Day' is scheduled for Saturday, October 7th in conjunction with the Random Acts of Kindness Event."

Lorraine Jewett is a freelance writer who lives in Nevada County. She can be reached at LorraineJewettWrites@gmail.com.