End of life series: Falls a big risk for elderly
October 13, 2017
Know & Go
What: Second in a five-part series on end of life issues
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, Old Felloswhip Hall, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Speakers: Karen Marinovich, Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County; Carolyn Washington, Health Insurance Counsling & Advocacy Program.
Falls are one of the biggest health risks that older adults face: One-in-three adults aged 65 and older falls each year; women face far greater risk than men; a fall can cost more than $35,000 in hospital bills on average; falls are linked to a 40 percent higher incidence of automobile wrecks; and the broken bones and head injuries that result from falls can permanently alter a senior's independence, research shows.
A free seminar at 9 a.m. Saturday explains the consequences of falls and how to prevent them. It also offers information on Medicare insurance programs available.
Karen Marinovich, of the Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County, and Carolyn Washington, of Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program, will offer information and take questions from the audience.
This is part of a five-part series exploring "End of Life Issues," hosted by Peace's Contemporary Issues Study Group. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.
Upcoming topics in Peace's "End of Life" series are:
Oct. 21: Funeral planning and hospice care. Speakers: Debbie Prisk Olsen of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary Inc.; and Carolynn Peterson, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills.
Recommended Stories For You
Oct. 28: Right to Die — Medical, ethical, spiritual and legal issues of California's new law allowing people in certain circumstances to receive medication to end their lives. Speaker: Dylan Hendricks, lawyer.
Nov. 4: Small group discussions on concerns regarding end of life and death.
Source: Trina Kleist
Know & Go
What: Second in a five-part series on end of life issues
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, Old Felloswhip Hall, 828 West Main Street, Grass Valley
When: 9 a.m. Saturday
Admission: Free
Speakers: Karen Marinovich, Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County; Carolyn Washington, Health Insurance Counsling & Advocacy Program.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
Trending Sitewide
- Lobo Fire: 821 acres, 65% contained; McCourtney Fire 76 acres, 95% contained (VIDEO)
- THE UNION NOW: Live Lobo and McCourtney fire coverage
- Lake Wildwood Lobo Fire evacuation update: Residents allowed to enter
- Nevada County’s evacuees take stock after homes destroyed by fire
- Lobo Fire: 821 acres, 65% contained; McCourtney Fire 76 acres, 95% contained (VIDEO)