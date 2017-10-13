End of life series: Falls a big risk for elderly

What: Second in a five-part series on end of life issues

Falls are one of the biggest health risks that older adults face: One-in-three adults aged 65 and older falls each year; women face far greater risk than men; a fall can cost more than $35,000 in hospital bills on average; falls are linked to a 40 percent higher incidence of automobile wrecks; and the broken bones and head injuries that result from falls can permanently alter a senior's independence, research shows.

A free seminar at 9 a.m. Saturday explains the consequences of falls and how to prevent them. It also offers information on Medicare insurance programs available.

Karen Marinovich, of the Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County, and Carolyn Washington, of Health Insurance Counseling & Advocacy Program, will offer information and take questions from the audience.

This is part of a five-part series exploring "End of Life Issues," hosted by Peace's Contemporary Issues Study Group. For more information, visit http://www.PeaceLutheranGV.org or call 530-273-9631.

Upcoming topics in Peace's "End of Life" series are:

Oct. 21: Funeral planning and hospice care. Speakers: Debbie Prisk Olsen of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary Inc.; and Carolynn Peterson, executive director of Hospice of the Foothills.

Oct. 28: Right to Die — Medical, ethical, spiritual and legal issues of California's new law allowing people in certain circumstances to receive medication to end their lives. Speaker: Dylan Hendricks, lawyer.

Nov. 4: Small group discussions on concerns regarding end of life and death.

Source: Trina Kleist