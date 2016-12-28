Earthquake felt in Nevada County, though no issues reported | TheUnion.com

Some Nevada County residents say they felt a series of early morning earthquakes on Wednesday that struck some 70 miles southeast of Lake Tahoe, though the local Office of Emergency Services said it received no calls.

Several locals posted on social media about the earthquakes, noting the tremors woke them. John Gulserian, program manager of the county’s emergency services office, said any earthquake would need to be closer to impact the area.

“It happens fairly often,” Gulserian said of earthquakes.

The first quake, magnitude 5.7, hit at 12:18 a.m. It was followed by a 5.7 earthquake at 12:22 a.m. A 5.5 quake hit at 1:13 a.m.

“I felt a couple jolts that lasted a few seconds,” Karen Jacobson Kipp said in a message. “Our home is built on a raised foundation, as we are on a hill, so I heard a creak and a couple small jolts. My dog barked. That’s about it.”

The Mineral County Sheriff’s Department in Hawthorne, Nevada, near the epicenter, has not had any reports of injury or damage. The office says the quakes apparently set off burglar alarms at two businesses, and caused a rock slide that did not block a nearby highway.

In addition to Lake Tahoe, the United States Geological Survey said the quakes were felt in such areas as Carson City, Nevada, and Yosemite National Park and Mammoth Lakes in California, all roughly 60 miles from the epicenter.

The three quakes were recorded 18 miles southwest of Hawthorne, with 13 recorded aftershocks, said Graham Kent, director of Nevada Seismological Laboratory.

Kent said there were three main shocks that occurred along a fault line with aftershocks producing throughout the morning all over Northern Nevada and as far as San Francisco and Central California.

One Carson City resident wrote, “They are very rolling — seems to be those in Hawthorne I’m feeling most. And can hear a low rumbling with those big ones — shakes my lights and wind chimes.”

“If it had been under Reno, this would have been a very significant event,” Kent said.

The quakes did cause several Carson City business alarms to go off with the motion, which tied up deputies for some time, however, no serious incidents occurred.

Prior to the earthquakes rattling Hawthorne, the USGS also showed a small cluster of quakes in the Mammoth area 65 direct miles southwest of Hawthorne and Ridgecrest, Calif., which is home to Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake. The Mammoth area has a history of earthquake activity.

Aftershocks (a smaller earthquake following the main shock of a large earthquake) ranging from magnitude 1.2 to 3.1 continued to hit the area with 16 aftershocks reported between 6:20 a.m. to 8 a.m. in an area 19 miles southwest of Hawthorne and 18-19 miles northeast of Bridgeport. Much of the activity, according to maps, places much of the earthquake activity due east of Bodie, Calif., an old mining town that’s a popular visitor attraction.

Nevada is one of the top three states noted for its earthquake activity. The other two are Alaska and California. Kent said the area where the earthquakes occur is notorious for a number of small fault lines.

Two of the most powerful Nevada earthquakes in modern times occurred in 1954 east of Fallon in the Dixie Valley-Fairview area. They were recorded at magnitude 6.8 and 7.1. A magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck Pleasant Valley, 40 miles northeast of Winnemucca in 1915. Wells was rocked by a magnitude 6.0 quake on Feb. 21, 2008, which caused more than $10 million in damage. Kent said that was the last time they had a major pattern of earthquakes.

Kent said they also can’t rule out the possibility of a fourth earthquake still, though they don’t believe it’s likely.

EARTHQUAKE TIPS

In case of earthquake activity, Be Prepared: Before, During and After an Earthquake

Do you know how to prepare for and survive a major earthquake? According to the California Department of Conservation scientists, it will be critical to have the right answer to that question somewhere at sometime in the coming years. Many people think having bottled water on hand is a good idea. That’s true, as long as you have enough. Many are certain standing in a doorway during the shaking is a good idea. That’s false, unless you live in an unreinforced adobe structure; otherwise, you’re more likely to be hurt by the door swinging wildly in a doorway or trampled by people trying to hurry outside if you’re in a public place.

How to be Prepared

Electricity, water, gas and telephones may not be working after an earthquake. The police and fire departments are likely to be tied up. You should be prepared to fend for yourself for at least three days, preferably for a week.

You’ll need food and water (a gallon a day per person); a first aid kit; a fire extinguisher suitable for all types of fires; flashlights; a portable radio; extra batteries, blankets, clothes, shoes and money (ATMs may not work); medication; an adjustable or pipe wrench to turn off gas or water, if necessary; baby and pet food; and an alternate cooking source (barbecue or camp stove). This list can also be applied to other disasters, such as floods or wildfires.

It’s also a good idea to decide beforehand how and where your family will reunite if separated during a quake and to conduct in-home practice drills. You might choose an out-of-the-area friend or relative family members can call to check on you.

Securing water heaters, major appliances and tall, heavy furniture to prevent them from toppling are prudent steps. So, too, are storing hazardous or flammable liquids, heavy objects and breakables on low shelves or in secure cabinets.

Discuss earthquake insurance with your agent. Depending on your financial situation and the value of your home, it may be worthwhile.

During an Earthquake

If you’re indoors, stay there. Get under — and hold onto — a desk or table, or stand against an interior wall. Stay clear of exterior walls, glass, heavy furniture, fireplaces and appliances. The kitchen is a particularly dangerous spot. If you’re in an office building, stay away from windows and outside walls and don’t use the elevator.

If you’re outside, get into the open. Stay clear of buildings, power lines or anything else that could fall on you.

If you’re driving, move the car out of traffic and stop. Avoid parking under or on bridges or overpasses. Try to get clear of trees, light posts, signs and power lines. When you resume driving, watch out for road hazards.

If you’re in a mountainous area, beware of the potential for landslides. Likewise, if you’re near the ocean, be aware tsunamis are associated with large earthquakes. Get to high ground.

If you’re in a crowded public place, avoid panicking and don’t rush for the exit. Stay low and cover your head and neck with your hands and arms.

After an Earthquake

Check for fire or fire hazards. If you smell gas, shut off the main gas valve. If there’s evidence of damage to electrical wiring, shut off the power at the control box.

If the phone is working, only use it in case of emergency. Likewise, avoid driving if possible to keep the streets clear for emergency vehicles.

Be aware items may fall out of cupboards or closets when the door is opened, and also chimneys can be weakened and fall with a touch. Check for cracks and damage to the roof and foundation of your home.

Listen to the radio for important information and instructions. Remember that aftershocks, sometimes large enough to cause damage in their own right, generally follow large quakes.

If you leave home, leave a message telling friends and family your location.

Updated information for activity associated with this earthquake is available at http://www.seismo.unr.edu[unr.pr-optout.com].

Steve Ranson of the Lohotan Valley News, Taylor Pettaway of the Nevada Appeal and The Associated Press contributed to this report.