Earth Day education at Sierra College | TheUnion.com

Earth Day education at Sierra College
April 20, 2017
Barbara Rivenes, chair of the Sierra Nevada group of the Sierra Club, explained what the local chapter does in the Grass Valley area during Thursday's Sierra College Earth Day celebration. The group plans to give awards out to city and county entities that have shown efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. "We aim to move forward more with renewable opportunities with the county and city," Rivenes said from the Climate Change Coalition booth.
