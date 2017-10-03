Early morning commercial structure fire extinguished

Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Cal Fire agencies responded to reports of a water flow alarm in a commercial structure on the 100 block of Clydesdale Court in Grass Valley at 1:49 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Upon arriving firefighters discovered smoke showing from at least one suite and augmented dispatch to a full commercial fire response.

After making entry crews found a smoldering fire with an active fire suppression system in the suite, smoke filled part of the complex. Firefighters were able to prevent damage to additional suites. Cause of the fire remains under investigation.