E-Waste fundraiser to benefit Union Hill School

Union Hill School's eighth-grade class will host an e-waste fundraiser from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Proceeds will help offset the cost of their graduation trip to Washington D.C. and New York in June 2018.

All e-waste can be dropped off today at Union Hill School parking lot, 10879 Bartlett Drive in Grass Valley. Volunteers will gather donated items from the vehicles so folks don't need to get out of their cars. Items such as computers, monitors, old TVs, small kitchen appliances are welcome. Cords should be intact. All hard drives will be shredded for data security.

The trip is a tradition for those graduating from the eighth grade and moving on to high school.

For more information, call 530-273-0647.

Source: Union Hill School