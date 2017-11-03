Driver of reportedly stolen car arrested after South County foot chase
November 3, 2017
Nevada County law enforcement officers dealt with their second car chase in a week Friday afternoon, although it proved to be of much shorter duration that the hour and a half marathon pursuit that ended on the San Juan Ridge Tuesday.
Friday's chase began after a California Highway Patrol officer stopped a black Jeep Wrangler on McCourtney Road at Wolf Mountain Road a little before 3:15 p.m., said CHP Officer Mike Steele.
The officer conducted a registration check and found that the Jeep had been reported stolen out of Virginia, Steele said.
The driver, identified as Joseph Lewis Haskins, 36, of New Orleans, reportedly fled in the Jeep southbound on McCourtney Road, turning onto Lime Kiln Road and then Vintage Drive.
Haskins abandoned the Jeep after it struck a fence at the intersection of Lime Kiln Road and Vintage Drive, Steele said, before fleeing on foot into a property in the 17000 block of Vintage Drive. A woman on the property called to report he was in the garage, according to scanner traffic.
Pursuing officers from the CHP and the Nevada County Sheriff's Office secured a perimeter and made entry, where they apprehended Haskins without further incident, Steele said.
The stolen vehicle was recovered at the scene with no damage and there were no reported injuries, Steele added.
Haskins was booked into the Nevada County Jail on charges of vehicle theft, evading a peace officer and possession of stolen property; his bail was not available as of press time.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lkellar@theunion.com.
