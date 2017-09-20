Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair in Grass Valley kicks off Thursday

Schedule: Draft horse performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. today and Friday, 10 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday.

Featuring six different performances by the draft horses, Draft Horse Classic and Harvest Fair organizers believe the event has become the premier Draft Horse show in the western United States.

The 31st annual running of the event starts today and runs through Sunday at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

The Classic spotlights a variety of horses, teams and performances, featuring everything from farm wagons, carriages, and driving competitions to dancing horses and racing mules. With more than 120 horses stabled on the grounds, the classic offers a chance to observe them in a multitude of settings.

In between the performance classes, the event showcases specialty acts like the CalCrush Clydesdales, California Cowgirls, chariot and chuck wagon races, an acrobatic equestrian production that incorporates aerialists and Roman riding, the Bobby Kerr Mustang Act, and the CHP Mounted Patrol Unit.

Guided barn tours are also available.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds

