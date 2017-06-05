Downtown Grass Valley mural work starts Tuesday | TheUnion.com

A blank wall on the corner of Mill and Main streets in downtown Grass Valley will transform into a 20-foot by 80-foot mural over the course of one week.

Justin Lovato, an artist with local roots, will clean and prime the wall today before he begins painting the intricate details of his design, which include a Yuba River scene, native plant species and the name Grass Valley in bold letters.

The Alexander Chambers Gallery has agreed to donate Lovato's mural to the city.

"It's a way of giving back to the community," said Brian Chambers, a co-owner of the gallery.

Grass Valley and Nevada City have teamed up to apply for a California Arts Council grant that would designate the two cities as a cultural arts district, a move which the Nevada County Arts Council said would bring recognition and prestige to the rich local arts scene. The combined Grass Valley and Nevada City district is currently in the semifinal round of the state arts district designation program, and Lovato's mural could be a big step towards Nevada County gaining that recognition.

A portion of the sidewalk will be closed while Lovato works on the mural. Haven Caravelli, who owns Center of Movement Studio in Grass Valley and helped gain approval for the mural from city council, asks the public not to disturb the artist while he is working due to his one-week time goal.

Caravelli will be selling shirts and posters with prints of Lovato's design at Center of Movement Studio.

