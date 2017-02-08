Downtown Association eyes psychedelic mural in Grass Valley | TheUnion.com

Members of the Grass Valley Downtown Association are hoping to bring a new piece of psychedelic artwork to downtown Grass Valley in the form of a 20- by 80-foot mural.

The mural is tentatively slated to be painted on a blank wall in the historical district at the corner of Mill and Main streets, pending approval from the Development Review Committee and the Planning Commission, according to Community Development Director Tom Last.

Last, however, has not received anything formally on the project and has not seen any plans or conceptual renderings.

“That’s part of the problem,” Haven Caravelli said of a concept for the mural. “It’s just collaborative art.”

Caravelli, who is a Grass Valley Downtown Association member and runs the Center of Movement pilates studio in Grass Valley, has been the strongest proponent of the proposed mural.

According to Caravelli, there isn’t a concept for the mural yet due to the fact that the mural will be a collaboration between local artist Oliver Vernon, and Mario Martinez aka Mars-1.

Martinez, who is nationally known and is represented by a New York gallery, describes his work as abstract and quasi-extraterrestrial.

Vernon, whose paintings have been characterized as chaotic, is a local to Grass Valley and has had his work shown in major cities and galleries across the United States.

The mural is expected to incorporate the charm of Grass Valley and Nevada City and it will be more colorful than people might initially expect, according to Downtown Design Committee Program Specialist Marissa Hernandez.

Private donations will fund 100 percent of the mural according to Hernandez.

The largest hurdle that the downtown association expects to face lies in the Development Review Committee and Planning Commission approvals.

“Because it’s in the historical district, we may want to get some feedback from the historical society,” Last said. “It all depends on when something comes in.”

According to Last, the entire process could take two to three months before approved.

That puts the mural on track to get painting underway by spring, though Caravelli is expecting some pushback.

“It will be a challenge to say the least,” Caravelli said, who hopes to have the item before the planning commission on Feb. 28. “We have to move past the mining thing, and we have to create an experience that will pull people in to the downtown. But I’m open, this town needs a little ruffling of it’s feathers. There will be an idea and of course we know it’s going to have to incorporate the trees, the hills and the river.”

Caravelli believes that a mural from nationally known artists could be a great way to bring business into downtown Grass Valley.

“We have to look at the bigger picture. People don’t shop locally anymore and we have to change that.”

