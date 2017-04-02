Doug Behl and Ken Getz: Silly messages interface in iOS | TheUnion.com

Q: I have a new iPhone 7, and I'm having a weird problem with using the Messages app. It used to work such that after I typed a message, I pressed the send button and the text sent. Now, I see a secondary screen that asks if I want to send the message with the options titled Slam, Loud, Gentle, or Invisible Ink. The screen also shows options at the top titled Bubble and Screen. What's up with this stupid stuff? I don't want to do anything except send my message. Can I turn this off?

A: Clearly, Apple feels that Messages is used mostly by teens who like the option to send messages using fun effects, such as having the text slam into place on the receiving end. And they're probably right. But us more mature folks simply want to use the messaging features without any fancy visual additions. You can, of course, but you've missed one important difference between older phones and the iPhone 7 (actually, this feature appeared in the iPhone 6 Plus).

The new feature is 3D Touch: If you press harder on the screen, different things happen. This feature is awesome in some situations — it makes it simple to press hard on an icon on the screen, and have a menu of options you're most likely going to want to accomplish pop up. For example, hard press on the Mail icon, and you'll get op-tions that include New Message, making it quick and easy to create a new message without waiting for the Mail app to load.

The problem is that 3D Touch is getting in your way. Rather than just tapping the Send button, you're pressing it too hard, so it goes into its 3D Touch mode. This mode is, as you've guessed, the mode you're seeing, with all the frivolous messaging options you've complained about. The answer is simple: Touch the button, don't press it. That will solve the problem.

If you want to turn off the feature, we're sorry to say that there isn't an option. You can disable the effects on incoming messages (Settings->General->Accessibility->Reduce Motion->Reduce Motion (turn the setting on). Turn off Auto-play Message Effects. But you'll still see the options for messages you send. Really, the answer is to be gentler as you type. Hopefully, Apple will provide some way to avoid the option altogether when sending texts, but it's not there yet.

TURN OFF GOOGLE PERSONALIZED ADS

Q: I know I've signed a "deal with the Devil" when I agree to use Google tools. I know that they track everything I do when using their search engine, and they scan every email that I send and receive using Gmail for their own nefarious purposes. What makes me nuts is when I'm browsing the Web and Google shows ads that relate to things I'm interested in, and things I've recently searched for. It's just too creepy. Is there any way to turn this feature off?

A: We're with you. We hate (really hate) seeing ads that track what we've recently searched for online. It's scary and unpleasant. Unfortunately, there's no way around ads on the Web — someone's got to pay for all the free services (like Google's search engine and email), but seeing them ostentatiously track what we're doing online is just like a slap in the face; a little public pushdown reminding us that Google's in charge.

So you can't turn off the ads altogether, but Google does graciously allow you to allow them to serve ads that aren't directly related to your online behavior. Turning this feature on requires a little effort, but it's not too difficult.

First, in a browser, log into your Gmail account. Click the icon in the upper-right corner, and select My Account. In the Personal Info & Privacy section, select Ads Settings, then click Manage Ads Settings. Locate the Ads Personalization option, and toggle it off. That's it!

It may take a while (a long while, perhaps) for personalized ads to slowly disappear. As Google states, you'll still see ads, they'll just be of less use to you. You'll no longer be able to block or mute some ads. Ads may be based on the subject of the Web page you're viewing, and topics saved in your Ads Settings will be removed.

All in all, you suffer through ads no matter how this setting is configured; by disabling personalized ads, you pay a price a different way. You can try it and choose for yourself.

We have turned off personalized ads, just because it feels a tiny bit cleaner. Now to convince Facebook to stop showing us ads from the item we've just searched for on Amazon.com! That's just plain scary!

Doug Behl and Ken Getz spent years answering technical questions in private, and are minimizing the questions by pre-emptively publishing the answers. Submit your own technical questions to questions@techtipguys.com.