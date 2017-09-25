Dodge Dakota breaks through wall, sends child sprawling to the floor, mother says

The Dodge Dakota's headlights remained stuck in the Sheetrock of Eva Nau's wall after it crashed into her house Sunday night.

Nau said she was in her bedroom with her husband around 10:10 p.m. when she heard screeching outside. Seconds later a pickup struck an exterior wall and entered her living room, hitting a couch her son was sitting on and throwing him across the room.

Her son was taken to a hospital and has since returned home, Nau said.

"This is probably the most traumatic thing we've ever had to deal with," she said.

Arthur Lawrence Durgen, 76, faces a charge of driving a vehicle under the influence of drugs in connection with the crash. He's since made bond, authorities said.

According to California Highway Patrol Officer Greg Tassone, Durgen's pickup ran off Rough and Ready Highway, near Twin Cities Church, through a wooden fence and a yard before striking Nau's home.

Nau began running to her living room moments before the pickup hit her house.

"As we began to run, the whole house shook and began to fill with what we thought was smoke at the time," she said of Sheetrock filling the air.

Nau's daughter feared that the pickup had killed one of the family dogs, though they found two of them quickly and the third several hours later.

"The man tried to drive out," Nau said. "His headlights were touching my couch where my son was sitting."

The son has a swollen, bruised eye and hurt shoulder, she added.

Nau said she then ran outside, leaping onto the pickup's hood. She told the driver to stay still. Disoriented, he took his hands from the wheel.

Authorities then arrived and arrested Durgen, reports state.

Nau said the pickup struck a support beam, which may have saved her son's life.

Speaking Monday afternoon, Nau said her family bedrooms appear structurally safe. They have a camping trailer on the property and can fit inside if necessary.

She thanked everyone who has reached out to her since the crash.

"I'm unbelievably humbled," she said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.