District II town hall meeting with Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield | TheUnion.com

District II town hall meeting with Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield
August 13, 2017
On Aug. 24, Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield will be hosting a town hall meeting at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley
The event is held in partnership with the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will cover a range of topics including the Higgins market area, Combie Road improvements, Highway 49 safety, law enforcement related issues, the Nevada County Airport and the potential for a District II Municipal Advisory Council.
This is an excellent opportunity to hear, learn, and interact with Scofield on important issues for South County constituents. Refreshments will also be provided by the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.
Call Scofield for more information at 530-265-1480.
Source: Clerk of the Board
Recommended Stories For You
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- The Owl Grill & Saloon closes its doors
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- Between a rock and a hard place, 1911 Alleghany gold mine continues despite hardship
- Drug case dismissed because of evidence problems, though Nevada County prosecutors say they’ll refile
- Entertainment options nearly endless at Nevada County Fair (VIDEO)