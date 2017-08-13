District II town hall meeting with Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield | TheUnion.com

On Aug. 24, Nevada County Supervisor Ed Scofield will be hosting a town hall meeting at the Higgins Lions Community Center, 22490 E Hacienda Drive in Grass Valley

The event is held in partnership with the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce. The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. and will cover a range of topics including the Higgins market area, Combie Road improvements, Highway 49 safety, law enforcement related issues, the Nevada County Airport and the potential for a District II Municipal Advisory Council.

This is an excellent opportunity to hear, learn, and interact with Scofield on important issues for South County constituents. Refreshments will also be provided by the South Nevada County Chamber of Commerce.

Call Scofield for more information at 530-265-1480.

Source: Clerk of the Board