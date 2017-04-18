DA: D’Arata should be released soon | TheUnion.com

Carlee Marie D'Arata, booked on a second- degree murder charge in connection with the death of Antonette Thevenin, is expected by the county's top prosecutor to be released from the Nevada County Jail after he declined to formally charge her at this time.

District Attorney Cliff Newell said the investigation into the Saturday ATV wreck that led to Thevenin's death remains ongoing. He doesn't yet have enough information to make an informed decision about whether the 28-year-old D'Arata should be formally charged. Newell will make a final decision about possible charges once reviewing a final investigative report.

With no immediate charges from Newell's office to hold her in jail, D'Arata should be released soon.

"There's a lot of variables in the facts of the case," Newell said.

Officer Greg Tassone, with California Highway Patrol, said his office is working with Newell's investigators on the case. It's unknown how long it'll take authorities to complete the final incident report.

"A case like this is never done quickly," Tassone said.

The accusations against D'Arata stem from a 6:45 p.m. Saturday ATV wreck on Old Coach Way, near Lower Colfax Road, authorities have said.

According to CHP, D'Arata was driving the ATV while impaired by alcohol. She lost control of the vehicle, and its occupants were ejected. The ATV landed on top of Thevenin, 31, who died that night.

