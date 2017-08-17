Crews try to push Yosemite wildfire away from small town
August 17, 2017
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. — Crews fighting a fire in Yosemite National Park are attempting to guide the flames deeper into the wilderness and away from a small community.
The fire is burning about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) east of Wawona, a tiny community near the park's south entrance that swells this time of year with up to 2,000 visitors attending a church camp and renting cabins.
It has burned 3.5 square miles (9 square kilometers) of wilderness and pine forests 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Fresno. The fire is 5 percent contained. The fire has closed campgrounds and trails in the park, but authorities have not ordered anyone to leave Wawona.
Yosemite spokesman Scott Gediman says a lightning strike in recent weeks may be to blame for the blaze that erupted into a wildfire on Aug. 13. No structures have been damaged.
