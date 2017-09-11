Crash causes delays on Brunswick Road in Grass Valley

A two-car crash backed up traffic near the corner of Brunswick Road and Sutton Way Monday afternoon.

According to Grass Valley police Sgt. Clint Bates, a black Toyota pickup truck had exited from the Auto Zone parking lot and as it attempted to make a turn an oncoming gray Subaru struck the truck causing it to turn in the opposite direction and onto its right side.

Traffic control was out on the roadway for more than half an hour. No injuries were reported according to Bates.