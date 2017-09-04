Course offered on salmon and steelhead in the Sierra

This fall, Sierra Streams Institute will be offering the California Naturalist advanced training course: Salmon and Steelhead in the Sierra. The course will run for three weeks this fall.

The course aims to teach about the lives of these fish that travel hundreds of miles to complete their life cycle. With the ability to live in both the salt water of the ocean and the fresh water of the river, known as anadromy, these species have become an icon of the west.

The course aims to show a journey from the spawning tributaries of Nevada County to the efforts to conserve local runs on the Yuba River to the regional scale efforts to protect these species from extinction. The course will be three evenings of presentations from experts working locally on conservation efforts to visionaries attempting to protect these species on a global scale.

Two weekend field trips will cap off the course to learn from the experts while observing the local Chinook spawning run in person. Field trips include the South Yuba River Citizen League's Salmon Tour experience where participants will raft down the lower Yuba River, with raft guides from Environmental Traveling Companions, to experience all of the salmon spawning action firsthand. In addition, Sierra Foothill Research Station will provide an opportunity for a walking tour of a salmon and steelhead spawning restoration site with local experts that show the on-the-ground efforts being put forth to conserve anadramous fish.

The program was developed by the University of California Division of Agriculture and Natural Resources to foster a group of volunteer naturalists and citizen scientists trained and ready to take an active role in natural resource stewardship.

Dates for the class are Oct. 25 and Nov. 1 and 4, and field experiences are on Oct. 29 and Nov. 4.

Recommended Stories For You

Payment for the course is $250 for California Naturalist Alumni and $275 for the general public. This fee includes the $55 fee for the SYRCL led salmon tour.

To register or for more information go to the Sierra Streams Institute California Naturalist website http://www.cnssi.wordpress.com. The course is capped at 20 students.

Note that this is not the certificated California Naturalist class that is offered in the spring that runs for 10 weeks. This course is open to anyone 18 and over with interest in naturalist history and ecology. Previous California Naturalist is not required.

Source: Sierra Streams Institute