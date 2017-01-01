Cornish Christmas Court raises money for Salvation Army, provides services | TheUnion.com

Following the third annual Cornish Christmas pageant, held in November at the Foothills Event Center, new court members immediately went to work serving the community.

The court served all five weeks of Cornish Christmas in downtown Grass Valley by ringing bells for Salvation Army, raising $1,926.57. That was $300 more than 2015. Additionally, at M3 Mall at 133 Neal St., Cornish Court and Spring Court provided free gift-wrapping and photos with the Kings and Queens in front of a Cornish Castle backdrop. The M3 Mall team also provided free shopping consultants and make overs.

M3 Mall’s Owner and M3 Queens Pageant Director Melisa Mistler, a native of the area and a Nevada Union High School grad, said she feels it’s a priority to keep the traditions alive including having “Cornish” wear during the pageant, and learning the details of the Cornish history. Mistler also stressed the importance of the M3 Mall display window and entry way displaying traditional Cornish decorations.

The pageant system is for people of all ages. Each contestant is expected to serve the community year round using their title to bring awareness to the cause they represent. The Spring pageant is underway now.

Contact Melisa Mistler for information at melisa@m3mall.biz or at 530-205-8462.