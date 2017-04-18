Connecting Point celebrates new name, new digs with open house | TheUnion.com

Friends, family members, consumers, and community partners braved the rain on April 7 to attend Connecting Point's open house in their new office space.

The community organization (formerly known as the Nevada-Sierra Regional IHSS Public Authority) serves Nevada County residents through a variety of programs, including the 211 information and assistance line.

The event included tours, demonstrations, and a peek into the 211 call center.

"It was great to be able to show off our programs in our beautiful new space," said Executive Director Ann Guerra. "We were thrilled to have so many of our community partners here."

Guerra said the Open House was the culmination of many recent changes for the public agency.

"We've grown a lot in the last couple of years," Guerra said. "We've added new community programs, we changed our name, and we just moved to this new location in late January. This felt like our coming out party."

Over 100 guests attended the open house, despite the bad weather.

Refreshments were donated by BriarPatch Co-op, SPD Markets, Grocery Outlet and Carolines Coffee Roasters. Guerra said that the donations of these local businesses made the event possible.

Connecting Point helps individuals connect to information, services and each other in order to live healthy, independent lives. To learn more about Connecting Point, go to http://www.connectingpoint.org or call 530-274-5601.

Source: Connecting Point