Community Preparedness Day scheduled for Saturday

The Office of Emergency Services is partnering with the Grass Valley police and fire departments for a "Community Preparedness Day" Saturday to help local residents prepare for "when disaster hits."

The no cost training will be held at the Grass Valley Fire Station 2 located at 213 Sierra College Drive in Grass Valley, and will run from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Lunch will be provided.

Also collaborating in the event is the Nevada County Veterinary Disaster Response Team, and Amateur Radio Emergency Services. The training will include an emergency vehicle demonstration and is limited to 50 people.

Reserve a spot in the training by contacting Sharon at 530-265-1229.

Source: Grass Valley Fire Department