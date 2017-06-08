Community library celebrates 3 years in North San Juan | TheUnion.com

The community members of North San Juan were happy to celebrate their library's three-year anniversary Wednesday afternoon at the Oak Tree Park location.

The library boasts over 10,000 items to check out, and recently issued their 700th library card.

Since a bus route to North San Juan has been cancelled for the past two years, having a local place to get information has been important for members of the community who don't have transportation to Nevada City, where Nevada County's Madelyn Helling library is located.

"They really have done an amazing job for three years to grow this library for the community," County Librarian Laura Pappani said.

Pappani has been doing what she can to help the rural library by donating professional support, unused furniture, books, computers and even mobile hot spots for members of the community to be able to check out.

"It gives us a little bit more stability," library volunteer Mary Moore said of the county's assistance.

"Fundraising to pay the bills isn't always a lot of fun," Pappani said.

And that assistance from the county may continue to grow by the end of the year if Pappani can get a memorandum of understanding passed by the Nevada County Board of Supervisors to assist in offering library services in underserved areas. If all goes as planned, Pappani will have a budget to the board in July, with implementation by Jan. 1, 2018.

"If we get books and information to people, it doesn't matter if it's our stuff or their stuff," Moore said of the county's assistance.

