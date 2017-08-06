Community clean up at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park | TheUnion.com

Community clean up at Grass Valley’s Memorial Park
August 6, 2017
More than 30 individual volunteers and organizations came together to paint, pick up trash and trim vegetation at Grass Valley's Memorial Park Saturday.
Recommended Stories For You
Trending In: Local News
- Auburn woman faces child cruelty, battery charges, Nevada County authorities say
- Nevada County judge sentences Robert Taylor to 30 years to life on molestation charges
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County
- Between a rock and a hard place, 1911 Alleghany gold mine continues despite hardship (VIDEO)
- Nevada County Police Blotter: Flasher reported on Litton Trail, Sierra College Drive
Trending Sitewide
- Auburn woman faces child cruelty, battery charges, Nevada County authorities say
- Phil Carville: A Caltrans disaster in the making
- Grass Valley Police: Man will face attempted murder charge for stabbing
- Nevada County judge sentences Robert Taylor to 30 years to life on molestation charges
- Five Yuba River swimming holes to beat the summer heat in western Nevada County