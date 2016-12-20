Committee to address Grass Valley park issues | TheUnion.com

The city of Grass Valley is currently evaluating needed improvements in the city’s parks.

Ad-hoc committee members have already begun their work in contacting parties interested in assisting with the restoration.

While the emphasis of the city’s immediate efforts are set for Veteran’s Memorial Park, the possibility of expanding the skate park at Condon, a tot lot at DeVere Mautino Park, and adding a restroom at Dow Alexander Park were all part of the discussion held by the city council and staff in late November.

Public Works Director and City Engineer Tim Kiser said possible improvements for Condon Park include increased parking, expanded playgrounds and an all-weather field to replace the grass. He also said they’ve thought of expanding the disc golf course by another nine holes.

“One of the things that was brought up was, do we look at expanding the skate park and create a kind of a tot skating area so that they get the opportunity to learn in their own little bowl before they’re put in with the big fish?” Kiser said. “Other things to possibly consider are a bike skill area or a BMX area, possibly where the old bocci ball courts are.”

At Memorial Park, Kiser mentioned installing a water feature of some sort, reconstructing the creek to provide a wading area that used to be there, evaluating the old clubhouse and construction of a pickleball court.

Long term goals for Memorial included the pool and other facilities.

Almost all parks called for new or remodeled bathrooms and play structures.

Differing plans

Not all from the community were happy, though, when they heard the city was going to rehash their plans for city parks.

“My concern with this proposal is that it is a huge undertaking just doing the Memorial Park part of it,” Judie Tartaglia said. “It’s akin to maybe redeveloping the master plan or revising. Who knows how long it’s going to take.”

Tartaglia, who is the president of the Grass Valley Pickleball Club, has been trying to get some pickleball courts in the city’s Mautino Park where there is more space, and is afraid changing the location to Memorial Park won’t work as well.

“We thought that we were moving forward … to get us at Mautino Park like we had been working on and now there’s this whole new effort and we’re just kind of bummed out that this is all starting all over again and we don’t know much more than we knew three or four years ago.”

“We’re anxious to get some permanent courts so that we can advertise for pickleball,” Tartaglia said. “People visit us from out of state and we want to host tournaments and host visitors at bed and breakfasts. Auburn, for example, gets hundreds and hundreds of visitors. We are willing to pitch in funds and will agree to a facilities agreement for grounds services.”

Council member Jason Fouyer, then mayor, thanked all those that showed up to the meeting to express their interest in the city’s parks.

“You folks have been picking up the city’s slack for a really long time. And in no way are we disappointed in you and you have every right to be disappointed in us for the city being unable to fulfill some of our requirements as far as providing good parks and recreation,” Fouyer said.

Meetings in the works

While the subcommittee — made up of Councilmembers Swarthout and Fouyer — don’t plan on meeting with stakeholders in the parks plan until after the holidays, seven different user groups have already agreed to meet and talk about the plans for Memorial Park.

Nevada County Citizens for Safe Parks will be one of those user groups to come to the table with Fouyer and Swarthout and have conducted scheduled events and cleanups of Memorial Park for the past two years.

“Last year we did four major cleanups and held two events. This year we did three cleanups and held four events,” said Shannon Buehler, from Nevada County Citizens for Safe Parks. “Our big cleanups from the year prior really made this year a lot easier. We made a lot of headway as far as cleaning things up.”

Buehler expressed her group’s interest in helping out at the park and described some of what makes Memorial Park an asset.

“It’s kind of a melting pot in our city,” Buehler said. “There’s a lot of different people coming out of there every day. Grass Valley has become a launching point for so many other great things that go on. A couple of years ago (Memorial Park) was in shambles, now it is not so bad.”

