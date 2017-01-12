Commission recommends name change of air park to Nevada County Airport | TheUnion.com

Airport commissioners on Thursday scuttled an attempt to have the Nevada County Air Park named after the man who helped found it, instead saying Errol MacBoyle should be honored in another way.

Instead of renaming the airport for MacBoyle, commissioners voted unanimously to change its name to the Nevada County Airport. It’s currently called the Nevada County Air Park.

The vote is a recommendation. The Board of Supervisors is expected to make the final decision next month.

“For reasons of safety, I really cannot support changing this name,” said Commissioner Jeff Wilson of the MacBoyle request.

Opponents of the name change agreed, saying MacBoyle should receive recognition but not at the cost of safety.

Keith Thomassen, a local pilot, said adding another name to the airport would cause problems for pilots. The airport has no tower, which requires pilots to regularly communicate with other planes by radio.

“You don’t need the confusion of multiple names,” Thomassen said. “You keep it short, simple.”

Supporters of the change, like Grass Valley Mayor Howard Levine, said a community should recognize its history.

“This is an opportunity to do that,” Levine said.

Denying the name change for MacBoyle, commissioners instead said they’d welcome a monument for him at the airport. They unanimously recommended airport manager Lee Ocker work with groups like the Nevada County Historical Society to develop a monument, as well as determine its cost and location.

Ocker said there’s no timeline for the monument.

Gage McKinney, author of “MacBoyle’s Gold,” brought the name change issue before commissioners on Thursday.

“He would be a very worthy person for us to name the Nevada County airport for,” McKinney said of MacBoyle.

MacBoyle, a miner who tapped into the riches of the Idaho-Maryland Mine, built the Loma Rica Field in the 1930s to transport gold by air. Charles Litton bought the land in the 1950s and then sold it to the Loma Rica Industrial Park Corporation, which led to its use as a county airport, Grass Valley records state.

MacBoyle also is credited with plans to build a hospital in Grass Valley. His mine employed over 1,000 people during the Great Depression.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.