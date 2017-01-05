Comments sought for Nevada County’s Mental Health Services plan | TheUnion.com

The time to comment on Nevada County’s allocated funding for mental health services has arrived.

The Nevada County Behavioral Health Department invited all interested parties to review and comment on their annual update to the three-year expenditure plan for fiscal year 2016/2017 as well as the annual progress report for fiscal year 2014/2015, and have until Feb. 2 to do so.

The Mental Health Services plan came about as a result of the Mental Health Services Act, put in place by California voters in 2004 to provide increased funding, personnel and other resources to support county mental health programs.

The act also tracks progress toward statewide goals for children, transition age youth, adults, older adults and families while providing avenues of prevention, early intervention, and service needs including necessary infrastructure, technology, and training elements to support the program.

For counties to receive funding from the state, they must provide a specific three year plan in partnership with their stakeholders, to determine how best to utilize the funds.

The act imposes a 1 percent income tax on personal income in excess of $1 million and brings in approximately $1 billion per year to be allocated for funding in six categories.

According to the update, more than $4.5 million is expected to come to the county for Community Services and Supports for fiscal year 2016/17; $2.3 million for Prevention and Early Intervention; $754,230 for Innovation; $118,290 for Workforce Education and Training; and none for Capital Facilities and Technological Needs.

Capital Facilities and Tech needs received one time funding of $979,200 after 2008.

“We may not change our plan when someone suggests something to us, but we may consider it for the next planning process,” Nevada County Behavioral Health Department Senior Administrative Analyst Michele Violett said.

One suggested change to the plan, however, addresses youth that may be reluctant to receive mental health treatment at an office in a traditional way.

“You have trained professionals that would say, go on a hike (with a client) and would stop for lunch and part of that lunch would talk about their problems,” Violett explained. “There is relationship building and at the same time there is therapy. It’s not going into the office and sitting down and saying, ‘how did you do today?’ It doesn’t single them out.”

Folks have until Feb. 2 to deliver comments by email at Behavioral.Health@co.nevada.ca.us or via U.S. mail at: Nevada County Behavioral Health Department, 500 Crown Point Circle, Suite 120, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

A public hearing will take place the following day at 9:30 a.m. on Friday Feb. 3 at the above listed address.

For the complete report of the MHSA Annual Plan Update, please visit https://www.mynevadacounty.com/nc/hhsa/bh/Pages/Mental-Health-Services-Act.aspx

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.