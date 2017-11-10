Coloring contest set for Nevada County Country Christmas Faire at fairgrounds

The Nevada County Fairgrounds is offering a coloring contest for children and adults as part of the annual Country Christmas Faire, scheduled for Nov. 24-26, at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.

Coloring sheets are available at the Fairgrounds office on McCourtney Road or can be downloaded at NevadaCountyFair.com.

There are two drawings to choose from, and it's free to enter the coloring contest. Complete one of the two drawings, fill out the entry form and return it to the Nevada County Fairgrounds — either by mail or in person — before Nov. 17. The coloring contest is open to Nevada County residents only and limited to one entry per person.

The coloring contest is divided into seven categories: five years old and under, 6-8 years, 9-12 years, 13-17 years, 18-64 years, 65 and over and special needs. First, second and third place prizes will be awarded. Winners will receive carnival ride coupons for the 2018 Nevada County Fair.

All entries will be on display in Ponderosa Hall with the gingerbread houses during the Country Christmas Faire. Winners will be announced with ribbons on opening day of the Country Christmas Faire.

The Country Christmas Faire features exhibit buildings filled with handcrafted gifts and unique crafts. Visitors to the Faire also enjoy strolling entertainment, festival foods, wagon rides, a visit with Santa Claus and a community bonfire. Hours for the event are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults and free to children 12 and under. Parking is free. On Sunday only, bring a can of food and receive $1 off admission. All food will be collected by the Grass Valley Elks and distributed in their Christmas baskets in December.

Recommended Stories For You

For more information, visit NevadaCountyFair.com or call (530) 273-6217.

Source: Nevada County Fairgrounds