Coat drive organized for Nevada County fire victims

The Lobo and McCourtney fires might have happened a month ago, but many fire victims still are displaced and have not come close to replacing the items they have lost.

Susann Grace, the moving force behind a "pop-up" store in Rough and Ready that stocks free clothing, household goods and other items that fire victims might need, has organized a coat drive set for Saturday.

The Rough and Ready Volunteer Fire Department and B&C True Value store in Grass Valley are working with volunteers to staff a coat drive/drive through, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at B&C in the Fowler shopping center, 2032 Nevada City Highway.

Donors are being asked to place new or next-to-new coats in a plastic bag so volunteers can easily collect coats from vehicle windows. Donors can also stop off ahead of time and drop off items inside the store at customer service.

Grace also asked donors to consider bringing treats or toys for the pets of fire victims.

"Their pets have lost their yards, favorite toys and couch spot," she said. "They're now living in crates in hotel rooms, someone's room or a RV. It's sad and extremely confusing for them. The pets would love a special healthy treat and toys."

Other needs, said Grace, include large tarps, crock pots, toasters and new socks, as well as gasoline cards.