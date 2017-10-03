Close call: Slate Creek Rd. rollover leaves occupants unscathed

A Tuesday afternoon single vehicle rollover involving a 1990s Toyota 4Runner left the four teenage occupants of the SUV unscathed after it veered across the 11,000 block of Slate Creek Road around 2:45 p.m.

The vehicle was driving north on Slate Creek Road.

"I don't know what happened," the teenage driver said following the rollover. "My tire chirped and I overcorrected."

All occupants were wearing their seatbelts. Two occupants had minor scratches on their arms looked at by ambulance personnel, though all declined further medical attention against medical advice.