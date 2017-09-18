Clock ticking on Nevada County kidnapping, false imprisonment suspects’ decision on plea

Layla Callahan and David Munoz, facing charges of kidnapping and false imprisonment, have until Oct. 16 to accept a plea deal offered by prosecutors, attorneys said Monday in Nevada County Superior Court.

If Callahan, 23, and Munoz, 25, opt against taking the offer, prosecutors intend to have a judge set the case for trial.

"There's an offer," Deputy District Attorney James Morris said Monday.

Appearing before Judge Candace Heidelberger, defense attorney Zenia Gilg said she hopes Morris would return with an altered plea offer after reviewing certain evidence in the case.

"I think there's a better chance today than there was last time we were here," said Gilg, who represents Callahan, of a possible plea deal.

Attorneys gave no details about the possible deal. Both defendants face a maximum sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole if they go to trial and are convicted.

Authorities claim Callahan and Munoz early this year held a former boyfriend of Callahan's at his home over a drug debt. At some point the man was released. He went to police and officers arrested Callahan and Munoz in February.

Callahan and Munoz remained in jail Monday under $500,000 in bond each.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.