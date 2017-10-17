Clean up brings Nevada City spaces back to life

"We're hoping to have a little spot of beauty," Nevada City Rotary Club President Cathy Wilcox-Barnes said following a morning-long effort among other Rotarians, to clear the once forgotten Penzance Park from weeds, bushes and trash from the corner lot of Sacramento and Prospect streets.

The acre or so plot of land had been designated a park in commemoration of Nevada City's sister city of Penzance in Cornwall England.

But after that designation in the late 80s, little else was done in the park aside from homeless encampments and overgrowth of vegetation.

"We're working to get a sign up," Wilcox-Barnes said. "And plan to plant daffodils, whatever the city will allow us to do."

Organized by Police Chief Tim Foley, the efforts at Penzance Park were just part of a citywide clean-up now in it's third year.

Along Broad Street in downtown, individuals could be seen re-painting red curbs.

Recommended Stories For You

"I appreciate all the street parties and farmer's markets," Nevada City's Clif Mackinlay said between applications of red paint, and was glad to lend a hand.

To contact Multimedia Reporter Elias Funez, email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.