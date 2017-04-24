CHP: Smartville man flees officers, then his vehicle | TheUnion.com

A Smartville man accused of leading authorities on a car chase before running from his vehicle and injuring himself remained Monday afternoon in the Nevada County Jail, reports state.

Joshua Michael Bonjour, 30, faces a felony charge of evading police, and misdemeanor charges obstruction of a public officer and driving while his license was suspended. He faces unrelated charges of DUI and a probation violation, jail records state.

Officers first spotted Bonjour in an SUV around 9:45 p.m. Friday on South Auburn Street. He was speeding and at one point swerved onto the sidewalk, said Officer Greg Tassone, with the California Highway Patrol.

Bonjour almost stopped when a patrol car approached but again sped off, accelerating over 60 mph, Tassone added.

"He was driving in the oncoming lane," the officer said.

Bonjour stopped on Colfax Avenue, near Memorial Park, and ran from his vehicle. Officers then detained a passenger in his vehicle, who was later released, Tassone said.

"We set up a perimeter, a search area," he added. "The suspect had run into the thick brush behind a number of businesses and homes."

Infrared tracking on an aircraft that assisted in the search located Bonjour, who was caught about 1,000 feet from his vehicle. Bonjour had serious gouges on his legs from moving through the brush and required stitches before he was booked into jail, Tassone said.

