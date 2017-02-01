Chicago Park geography champ takes shot at state, national competition | TheUnion.com

Sam Asbell’s been to Disneyland, so he’s familiar with Matterhorn Mountain.

Perhaps that gave the Chicago Park Elementary School seventh grader an advantage when it came to the school’s 15th Annual Geography Bee, sponsored by the National Geographic Society.

The final question: Disneyland’s Matterhorn attraction is a replica of a mountain from what European mountain range?

Asbell nailed the question, answering the Swiss Alps to beat runner-up Raven Biittner. That answer crowned Asbell the school’s Geography Bee champion, earning him the opportunity to take an online test to qualify for the state competition in Sacramento.

“He’s a great kid. He’s quiet, he’s studious, he keeps to himself a lot. He excels in a lot of areas, like geography.”Dan Zeisler,Chicago Park’s principal and superintendent

“He’s a great kid,” said Dan Zeisler, Chicago Park’s principal and superintendent. “He’s quiet, he’s studious, he keeps to himself a lot. He excels in a lot of areas, like geography. He’s really interested in social studies, the sciences. We don’t study for (the Geography Bee) at all.”

If Asbell advances from Sacramento, he will qualify for a national competition in Washington D.C. with a chance to win a $50,000 scholarship. No Chicago Park student has ever reached state, let alone the national competition. Zeisler had one student advance to the state competition, decades ago when he was an educator in Sonora, and he fell one question short of qualifying for nationals.

What turned out to be the deciding question fell right into Asbell’s wheelhouse.

“When they asked me about the European Mountain Range, I just knew Swiss Alps because that’s the only mountain range I knew about. I smiled when I got that question. It was easy.”

The tension of winning the competition now turns to the anxiety of his test results; did Asbell do well enough to qualify for the state competition?

“I’m pretty nervous,” he said. “I don’t know if I got a good score on the test. I don’t really study geography, because I just know a lot about it. I’m just really good with geography. It’s always been one of my favorite subjects since second or third grade.”

To contact reporter Stephen Roberson, email sroberson@theunion.com or call 530-477-4236.