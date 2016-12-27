C&D honored with Grass Valley business award | TheUnion.com

David Petty doesn’t consider himself much of a public speaker or one to make public appearances, but when the co-owner of C & D Construction Inc. received three different phone calls from people asking him to be at a recent Grass Valley City Council meeting, he and partner Charlie Faber were obliged to show up.

“We didn’t know what it was, but we knew that we both needed to be there,” Petty said.

The two were presented with the Grass Valley Mayor’s Business Award and were praised for their involvement with emergency work asked of them. They were also recognized for donating equipment and labor for functions such as Paint the Town and the cleanup of the Wolf Creek “mattress camp.”

“It was an honor for us,” Petty said. “We do a lot of work in the community and to be honored was nice.”

The civil contractors donated the use of heavy machinery such as an excavator, a front end loader and pickup trucks to help pull up the tons of encampment waste that had been left in the Wolf Creek area over time.

“I was amazed to see how many people showed up from the community to help,” Petty recalled. “It went real smooth because there was so much help.”

Faber spent a lot of time planning and prepping to run one of the project teams for the Paint the Town event, which involves making visual improvements to Grass Valley’s downtown business facades, benches, light fixtures and garden areas.

When the two aren’t busy donating their time or equipment, they can be found tending to their many different construction projects which includes the Ridge Meadows subdivision, a private water treatment plant, the Forest Springs Phase Four mobile home park addition, Yuba River Charter School as well as some work in Auburn.

Chris Lotito, a project foreman for C & D working at Forest Springs, couldn’t be happier working for the family-run company.

“In reality, working for C & D is like working for your favorite uncle,” Lotito said.

Lotito, a 12-year employee with C & D, has known Charlie and David most of his life and stressed the fact that they try to hire local employees from the community.

“I’m not blowing smoke, they’re really great guys.” Lotito said.

