Caught off guard: Grass Valley City Manager Richardson heads to Auburn in one month | TheUnion.com

Outgoing Grass Valley City Manager Robert Richardson will retain his position for a month while the city works on transition plans to replace him.

Richardson was chosen as the new city manager for the city of Auburn, a position he held from 2003 to 2014, during their council meeting held Monday night.

Richardson’s departure caught many in the city off guard, including Mayor Howard Levine.

“For me it was a surprise,” Levine said following Tuesday night’s council meeting. “I’ve been working really close with Bob and I wasn’t looking for that.”

Both Levine and Richardson reiterated that Grass Valley is in good shape moving forward.

“The city might appoint an interim city manager to transition in, as I transition out,” Richardson said Tuesday night, adding that the city may refer to the League of California Cities in searching for an interim city manager.

“There doesn’t have to be a rush if people are uncomfortable with an interim (city manager),” Levine explained. “We’re in pretty good shape as far as our organization goes.”

Richardson was lauded by Levine for his three years of work for Grass Valley, though he was optimistic for Richardson’s replacement.

“We got a lot done, we really beat our time table,” Levine said of Richardson. “But theres a lot of opportunities out there. It’s a double edged sword. You don’t look for a change, but when one window closes the other one opens.”

To contact Staff Writer Elias Funez email efunez@theunion.com, or call 530-477-4230.