Carjacking suspect Zinola-Young gets attorney to review his plea

An attorney unconnected to the carjacking and criminal threats case against James Jerold Zinola-Young will review the man's plea to those charges and determine if there's a basis for a motion to set it aside.

Zinola-Young, 24, was set for a Monday sentencing in Nevada County Superior Court — a hearing that already had been delayed by a week. At that sentencing, defense attorney Kenneth Tribby, who represents Zinola-Young, asked Judge Candace Heidelberger to appoint an attorney to review the plea.

The judge agreed, appointing defense attorney Laurence Montgomery to review the case file and determine if grounds exist to set aside the plea.

"It's a limited appointment," Heidelberger said.

Montgomery is expected on Oct. 16 to deliver his opinion after reviewing court transcripts. His decision could affect the direction of the case.

Zinola-Young, who in July pleaded no contest to the carjacking and criminal threats charges in exchange for a sentence of 11 years and four months, had questions last week about a pre-sentence report. Tribby on that day said he needed a week to discuss the report with his client.

Both Tribby and his client then appeared Monday in court, where the defense attorney requested the independent review of the July plea.

The charges against Zinola-Young stem from December allegations that he carjacked another man. The victim in the case claimed that Zinola-Young threatened his life and took his vehicle. In the car with Zinola-Young, the victim escaped and ran through the woods before finding a home and using a phone.

Authorities arrested Zinola-Young weeks later.

